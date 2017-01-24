Metro-North set ridership records in 2016

All three of Metro-North’s rail lines broke records for ridership in 2016, according to data released by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Last year, the New Haven Line recorded 40.5 million annual rides, surpassing the 2015 record by approximately 20,000. Metro-North’s Harlem Line and the Hudson Line also beat their respective 2015 records by more than 125,000 each, with 27.7 million rides on the Harlem Line and 16.6 million rides on the Hudson Line.

“We’ve worked diligently to improve service for our customers by providing more frequent train service and enhancing service reliability, and we’ve accomplished these goals while maintaining the highest safety standards,” Metro-North President Joseph Giulietti said. “We’ve delivered technological advancements that make service even more convenient, including eTix and the expanding availability of real-time information. We’re pleased and grateful that customers are responding to our efforts. But this record isn’t an end point for Metro-North, and we’ll continue to strive to improve service for our customers.”

