Kubtec welcoming Malloy to ribbon-cutting in Stratford

Medical imaging company Kubtec has announced that Gov. Dannel Malloy will be the guest of honor at its grand opening on Jan. 25, marking its relocation from 270 Rowe Ave. Unit E in Milford to larger facilities at 111 Research Drive in Stratford.

The ceremony will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting featuring Malloy and Kubtec CEO Vikram Butani scheduled for noon. The event is expected to be attended by local and state representatives in addition to leaders from the local business, academic and medical communities.

Kubtec, which develops and manufactures innovative imaging products for clinical and research applications using digital X-ray technology as the core platform, is a registered trademark of KUB Technologies Inc.

