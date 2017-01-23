Centrale Italian restaurant to host grand opening in Yorktown

Centrale Italian Kitchen & Bar, a new eatery at 90 Triangle Center in Yorktown Heights, will host a grand opening celebration this week.

The restaurant, which is in the Triangle Shopping Center on Route 202, first opened its doors in December. The grand opening will be held on Jan. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Centrale Italian Kitchen & Bar serves lunch and dinner and features an antipasto bar, wood-burning pizza oven, hand-crafted pasta and house-made cheeses.

For more information, visit Centrale Italian Kitchen & Bar.

