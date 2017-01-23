Fairfield County scores top grades in CT school district survey

Fairfield County municipalities dominated the top rankings in the 2017 list of Connecticut’s best school districts released by Niche, an online school data resource.The new Niche list combined federal and state data relating to test scores, graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores, and reviews from students and parents. Within Connecticut, Fairfield County school districts occupied 11 of the top 20 rankings, with Westport, New Canaan, Greenwich and Weston in the first through fourth placements. Other school districts cited in the top 20 were Darien (6th place), Wilton (8th place), Ridgefield (10th place), Newtown (14th place), Monroe (15th place), Fairfield (16th) and Trumbull (19th place).

But not every Fairfield County school district shined in this study. Among the lowest rankings in a field of 100 school districts were Norwalk (82nd place), Danbury (85th place) and Stratford (96th place).

