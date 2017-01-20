William Raveis donates $500K for cancer research

From left, Ryan Raveis, William Raveis, Lorraine Egan, Chris Raveis and Meghan Raveis.

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance, a residential real estate firm that services areas throughout the east coast, including Connecticut, donated $500,000 to benefit the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. All donations contributed to the New York-based foundation are devoted to research for prevention, detection and treatment of all forms of cancer. The funds were raised during William Raveis’ Ride+Walk, an initiative of the William Raveis Charitable Fund, which partners with organizations across the northeast to help provide physical and emotional support to patients and their families affected by breast cancer. In 2016, William “Bill” Raveis, the president and CEO of William Raveis, partnered with the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation through a good friend, and the firm’s charitable foundation made the switch from exclusively focusing on breast cancer to finding a cure for all firms of cancer. The Ride+Walk even has raised more than $1 million in two years.

