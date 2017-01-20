Robinson+Cole Welcomes New Litigation Partner

Robinson+Cole, a law firm with more than 200 lawyers spanning nine offices, with a location in Stamford, appointed Patrick W. Begos as a partner in the firm’s Stamford office. Begos has nearly 20 years of experience in commercial and litigation, arbitration, mediation and negotiation, representing companies and individuals from a variety of industries. He has a national reputation for handling litigation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and, in particular, denial of group benefits claims. He also is a regular speaker at ERISA and insurance conferences nationwide and is the author of the ERISA Claim Defense Blog, offering commentary and guidance on administration and evaluation of group benefits.

