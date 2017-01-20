Robinson+Cole, a law firm with more than 200 lawyers spanning nine offices, with a location in Stamford, appointed Patrick W. Begos as a partner in the firm’s Stamford office. Begos has nearly 20 years of experience in commercial and litigation, arbitration, mediation and negotiation, representing companies and individuals from a variety of industries. He has a national reputation for handling litigation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and, in particular, denial of group benefits claims. He also is a regular speaker at ERISA and insurance conferences nationwide and is the author of the ERISA Claim Defense Blog, offering commentary and guidance on administration and evaluation of group benefits.
Robinson+Cole Welcomes New Litigation Partner
By Westfair OnlineJanuary 20, 2017 No Comment
About the author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Impact PR earns WBE certificationJanuary 19, 2017
-
JCCA event raises $350K for at-risk childrenJanuary 19, 2017
SPOTLIGHT
Morgan Stanley to pay $13 million penalty for overcharging clientsJanuary 16, 2017
Morgan Stanley, the global financial services firm with offices at 2000 Westchester Ave. in Purchase, will pay a $13 million penalty to settle charges that it overbilled more than 149,000 investment advisoryRead more ...
-
Moody’s settles Connecticut lawsuit on misleading ratingsJanuary 16, 2017
The credit ratings agency Moody’s has agreed to a $864 millionRead more ...
-
Tarrytown considers waterfront development ideasJanuary 12, 2017
After years of studies, planning and gathering feedback, villageRead more ...
-
Trumbull rebranding efforts led by Long Hill Green developmentJanuary 12, 2017
"Green” is the watchword in Trumbull these days, both inRead more ...
-
Veggie-centric eatery urges restaurant-goers to Dig InnJanuary 11, 2017
A popular fast-casual, New York City restaurant chain is expandingRead more ...
-
New Rochelle seeks proposals for coveted downtown fire station parcelJanuary 11, 2017
New Rochelle Fire Department Station 1, as its name implies, isRead more ...
-
Cuomo confirms: Indian Point nuclear plant to close by 2021January 9, 2017
Indian Point Energy Center nuclear plant will close in 2021 as partRead more ...
-
Westchester Medical Center nurses ratify contractJanuary 5, 2017
Nurses at Westchester Medical Center have ratified a new contractRead more ...
-
Stamford-based Gartner buying CEB for $2.6 billion, creating massive tech firmJanuary 5, 2017
Information technology research and advisory company Gartner Inc. isRead more ...
-
Macy’s closing 68 outlets, laying off 10,000; still plans to open SoNo Collection storeJanuary 5, 2017
Macy’s Inc. announced it is closing 68 stores and laying off moreRead more ...
-
6 Degrees of Separation restaurant, pub opens in OssiningJanuary 5, 2017
After years of fundraising and scouting for locations, an educatorRead more ...
-
Sikorsky engineer moves from Black Hawks to tabouliJanuary 5, 2017
In the typical professional journey, it is not uncommon for a careerRead more ...
-
Peaches eatery extends Norwalk resident’s fascination with the SouthDecember 29, 2016
One doesn’t need a map to figure out where restaurateur GreerRead more ...
Leave a Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)