Robinson+Cole Welcomes New Litigation Partner

By Westfair Online

No Comment

Robinson+Cole, a law firm with more than 200 lawyers spanning nine offices, with a location in Stamford, appointed Patrick W. Begos as a partner in the firm’s Stamford office. Begos has nearly 20 years of experience in commercial and litigation, arbitration, mediation and negotiation, representing companies and individuals from a variety of industries. He has a national reputation for handling litigation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and, in particular, denial of group benefits claims. He also is a regular speaker at ERISA and insurance conferences nationwide and is the author of the ERISA Claim Defense Blog, offering commentary and guidance on administration and evaluation of group benefits.

Print

About the author

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS
Newsletter
Newsletter