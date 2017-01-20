Danbury’s Tech Air acquires Gasco Affiliates

Tech Air, the Danbury-based distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases and related equipment and supplies, has completed the acquisition of Florida-based Gasco Affiliates LLC. Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management.

Founded in 1999, Gasco produces portable calibration gas mixtures that are used to verify the accuracy and operability of gas detection and analytical instrumentation that detect specific harmful gases across an array of workplace environments. From its locations in Florida and Texas, Gasco services industrial safety distributors across the U.S. and internationally.

Tech Air said the Gasco deal complements its acquisition of specialty gas producer Liquid Technology, completed in September 2016. Gasco will be operated as a separate division of Tech Air while retaining its own brand identity and relationships with leading safety distributors worldwide. Gasco will be led by president Brad Hanway, who has served in various management roles with the company since 2002.

