Bedford Anesthesia practice joins CareMount Medical group

CareMount Medical PC, the 71-year-old regional medical group headquartered in Mount Kisco, has added physicians of Bedford Anesthesia PLLC to its multispecialty practice.

CareMount officials said Bedford Anesthesia, which has its office at 34 S. Bedford Road in Mount Kisco, joined on Jan. 1 after a long partnership between the two health care providers.

Dr. Scott Hayworth, president and CEO of CareMount Medical, formerly the Mount Kisco Medical Group, said the addition of the 25-physician specialty practice “means we can offer our patients greater anesthesia services by expanding from the traditional hospital and ambulatory surgery center-based care to a more modern MRI suite and an expanded range of office-based anesthesia services.”

Hayworth and Dr. Rafael Axen, CareMount director of anesthesia services and associate medical director, said the addition of these anesthesia services will help reduce overall health care costs as CareMount looks to value-based rather than fee-for-service contracts with insurers, including the bundling of clinical services.

CareMount Medical anesthesiologists will continue to provide anesthesia services and treatment options at the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester in Mount Kisco, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital and Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center in Poughkeepsie and at many CareMount medical offices throughout Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia and Ulster counties. CareMount also will begin to provide acute pain services at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

Anesthesiologists from Bedford Anesthesia will also complement CareMount’s current pain management practice.

Print