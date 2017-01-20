Jewelry company shutting down Mount Vernon plant, laying off 42

Samuel Aaron Inc., an international jewelry manufacturer and wholesaler, will shut down its Mount Vernon plant in April, laying off 42 employees.

The jewelry company at 115 S. Macquesten Parkway provided a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice to the Department of Labor last week.

Samuel Aaron Inc. is part of The Aaron Group, which was founded in 1950 and has more than 500 employees, according to its website. The Aaron Group was bought by Richline Group, a Berkshire Hathaway company, according to an announcement from both companies on Jan. 11.

The Aaron Group has operations, factories, partnerships and hundreds of employees in New York, London, Mumbai and China, according to the press release. The company’s jewelry is sold under seven different brands and lines, including the Past Present Future Collection and DiamonLuxe gemstones.

Terms of the deal between Richline and the Aaron Group were not disclosed.

The sale of the business was given as the reason for the plant closing in the notice to the state.

“The Aaron Group’s differentiated, prime-manufactured products will offer Richline’s retail partners a dramatic new range of options and increased value, while preserving the legacy of customer satisfaction that both companies prioritize,” said Dave Meleski, Richline Group’s president, in a statement announcing the company’s acquisition.

Richline is based in New York City. Its brands include LeachGarner, Inverness, Rio Grande and Richline Jewelry.

The plant will begin to shut down operations on April 12, according to the WARN notice.

Richard Katz, The Aaron Group’s CEO and COO, could not immediately be reached for comment.

