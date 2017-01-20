Veterinary hospital buys 184 Selleck St. in Stamford for $2.3M

The headquarters of one of Connecticut’s last sail boating maintenance shops was bought by a veterinarian.

184 Sellect St. in Stamford.

The 16,000-square-foot property at 184 Selleck St. in Stamford was sold for $2.35 million to Philip Putter of Spot On Veterinary. For the last century, the building was home to Hathaway, Reiser & Raymond, which ceased operations in November.

Fritz Chery, a lead salesperson at J Philip Commercial, represented both sides of the transaction. Putter has also re-signed with J Philip Commercial to lease out 4,000 square feet of industrial space within the property.

“Spot on Veterinary will be a state-of-the-art animal care facility,” said Putter. “We will offer the convenience of a one-stop shop for all of our customers’ pet needs, including a veterinary hospital, luxury boarding, day care, grooming, and training.”

