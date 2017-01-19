Online benefit for The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center in Trumbull, a nonprofit rehabilitation center that serves 2,000 individuals with disabilities and special needs, from birth to senior years, is conducting a Dream Bowl Team Challenge leading up to the Super Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, to help raise funds for its children’s services program. “It Takes Teamwork to Make the Dream Work” is the theme for raising funds and putting a team together for the challenge, which is being conducted online throughout January and ends midnight on Super Bowl Sunday. The team that raises the most money will win a party for 30 friends and teammates (includes food and beverages) at Brewport in Bridgeport, and the single player who raises the most will win a seven-day trip for two to their choice of all-inclusive Hard Rock Resorts in Punta Cana, Cancun, Vallarta or Riviera Maya.

The challenge will benefit the center’s children’s services, which includes a Birth to Three program, a Positive Parenting Program, Youth Enrichment Services and The Autism Project.

For more details, visit teamkckids.org.

