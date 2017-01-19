All Our Kin receives $20K from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

All Our Kin, a New Haven-based nonprofit that provides support and services to a network of more than 400 family child care providers throughout the cities of Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford, New Haven and the surrounding towns, received a $20,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF). The grant from FCCF, an organization that promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, is to empower women and girls in the community by supporting 10 sustainable family child care programs with the capacity to serve 60 children. The grant will cover costs related to two components of the organization’s model for supporting family child care: the Tool Kit Licensing Program, which helps unlicensed caregivers obtain licensure and launch their own family child care business, and the Educational Consulting Program, which raises the quality and sustainability of the program.

