Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut names new directors

The Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut – an organization dedicated to improving the mental and behavioral health of children and teens, from birth to age 18, through treatment, education and community support – welcomed Nancy Magnetti as its new director of outpatient services and Rachel Mackson as its quality improvement and outcomes director. A licensed marriage and family therapist, Magnetti previously served as the multi-dimensional family therapy program director at Family and Children’s Aid for 10 years. Magnetti holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Lynchburg College and a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Fairfield University.

Prior to joining CGC, Mackson worked with senior leadership, direct services staff and outside stakeholders to define and measure outcomes for children in foster care in St. Louis, Missouri, and the state of Louisiana. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Miami University and a master’s degree in social work from the George Warren Brown School at Washington University.

