State Self Storage Association honored

County Executive Robert Astorino, Peter Ferraro Sr. and Frank Crivello.

When the New York State Self Storage Association held its recent conference at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown, County Executive Robert P. Astorino was on hand to honor the organization with a proclamation. The association represents about 200 owners and operators of self storage facilities around the state. In addition to keeping members informed about what’s happening in the industry, NYSSA provides learning opportunities in areas such as customer service, government regulation and facility operations.

The CEO of NYSSA, Peter Ferraro Sr., along with NYSSA’s Board Chairman Frank Crivello, accepted the proclamation from Astorino. NYSSA, which was formed in 1982, is working to educate public officials about the services offered by its members to apartment dwellers, condo owners, people in transit or who have been forced to relocate temporarily and small business operators.

