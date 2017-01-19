Impact PR earns WBE certification

Impact PR & Communications Ltd. in Poughkeepsie has been granted status as a certified Women Business Enterprise by the state Department of Economic Development, Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development.

“We’ve always been 100-percent woman-owned and operated, but obtaining this official designation will allow the public and private companies we work with to be acknowledged for their commitment to supplier diversity and inclusivity,” said Filomena Fanelli, CEO and founder of the company.

As part of the the certification, Impact PR & Communications is now listed in the state’s Directory of Certified Businesses and has access to state contract and procurement opportunities.

