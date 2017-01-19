30th anniversary for Tompkins Excavating

Tompkins Excavating in Shrub Oak recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. It’s a woman-owned, family-operated company.

The company was founded by Mark Tompkins, whose wife Stacey Tompkins serves as president. Mark started cutting lawns during high school. By 1986, he incorporated the company as Tompkins Landscaping Corp. When Stacey joined the business in 1990, she helped shift the company’s focus toward landscape construction and excavation work. The company’s turning point was in the mid-1990s when it did site work for the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Yorktown Heights. In 2012, the company changed its name to Tompkins Excavating.

Stacey said, “Being in business for 30 years and keeping everything well-managed is a challenge, but working alongside family and being involved with the community makes it satisfying to go to work every day.”

“When we started, the residential component comprised 95 percent of our work and now our goal is to perform 85 percent commercial work.” She added that they’re close to reaching that goal.

The Tompkins’ sons are active in the business, even though they’re still in school. Kevin is a civil engineering student at Northeastern University, Justin studies business at the University of Connecticut and Michael is a high school freshman.

Mark noted, “As our business has expanded, we have exponentially increased our charitable giving. It’s important to us to give back and we support our local charities and nonprofits as a valuable investment in the people of the communities in which we live and work.”

