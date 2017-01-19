Spins Bowl opens in Wappingers Falls

Wappingers Falls Spins Bowl recently celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated bowling and entertainment center on Route 9, formerly Holiday Bowl.

Among the dignitaries present were Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro; state Sen. Susan Serino; Frank M. Castella Jr., president and CEO of Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce; Melaine Rottkamp, vice president, Dutchess Tourism; and Lori Sucich-Jiava, Wappinger town supervisor.

Bill Diamond, co-founder of Diamond Properties, a commercial real estate investment and management company in Mount Kisco, said, “We spent months refurbishing the center and adding large-projection video screens for the 20 lanes, new seating, a redemption arcade, foosball, billiards, private VIP room with seven alleys, and a bar (made from the wood of a bowling alley). The restaurant (The Alley Kat) features craft beers and food, pizzas and other drinks.”

Molinaro said, “With the opening of Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie earlier this year and the recent launch of their newest location in Wappingers Falls, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to spend quality time together in a fun and relaxing environment, all while supporting the growth of our local economy.”

