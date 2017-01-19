Energy Solutions relocating to two buildings within Shelton

Energy Solutions at 223 Canal St. West in Shelton has announced plans to relocate its construction operations department and its project design, customer service and administration departments to new addresses in the same town.

Construction operations will move to 23 Bridgeport Ave. The other departments are moving to 100 Beard Sawmill Road.

Established in 1992, Energy Solutions helps building owners and business tenants lower their electric and gas usage through high-efficiency lighting, HVAC and control systems while maximizing existing state and utility incentives to lower costs.

Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein in Westport represented Energy Solutions in both lease negotiations. Sam Rost of Green & Gross in Bridgeport was legal counsel for the tenant.

