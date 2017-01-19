ConEd Solutions acquires Ross Solar Group

ConEdison Solutions has acquired the assets of Ross Solar Group LLC, a provider of turnkey solar system solutions for residential, commercial and municipal customers throughout the Northeast. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Now a ConEdison Solutions company, Danbury-based Ross Solar offers solar installation, consulting, repair and maintenance services, among others.

“By adding this leading solar provider to our team, ConEdison Solutions has bolstered our ability to meet regional demand, while adding installation capabilities to our portfolio,” said Mark Noyes, president and CEO of the Valhalla, N.Y.-based energy services company.

