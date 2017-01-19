Bobby Valentine’s Sports Academy changing addresses in Stamford

Bobby Valentine’s Sports Academy is relocating from 72 Camp Ave. to the River Bend Center complex at 4 Omega Drive in Stamford, in a transaction arranged by Plaza Realty & Management Corp. Chairman Gene Rubino and Vice President Richard Smeriglio.

Bobby Valentine. Photo by Bob Rozycki

The new, 35,500-square-foot facility is more than triple the size of the Sports Academy’s Camp Avenue location, said Rubino, who added that it is expected to open at its new address in March.

The River Bend Center complex is a 40-acre campus that features 12 buildings designed for business continuity, disaster recovery, data centers, advanced technology offices and research and development facilities, among others. Valentine’s business will join such other recently announced tenants as Bleachers, Get Air Trampoline Parks and Dano Enterprises.

Valentine, a former Major League Baseball player and manager, serves as executive director of athletics at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. He has also been rumored to be under consideration by the incoming Donald Trump administration as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

