Siegel Bros. to open in Mount Kisco

Siegel Bros. Marketplace, the revival of a family business venture started more than a century ago, will open its doors in Mount Kisco on Thursday.

David Nevins, Don Meyers, Jeremy Nevins and Doug Nevins receive inventory at Siegels Bros. Marketplace.

Brothers Doug, Jeremy and David Nevins, along with family friend and butcher Don Meyers, are the driving forces behind the specialty food market at 39 S. Moger Ave. The store features meat and poultry, a fish department, an expansive cheese counter and charcuterie selection and assorted prepared foods.

The original Siegel’s store was opened by the brothers’ grandfather, Abram Siegel, who launched the venture after fleeing a czarist regime in Russia in the early 1900s. Siegel opened his own shop and slaughterhouse, Siegel’s Meats, Poultry and Livestock, in Woodbine, N.J in 1912.

The brothers’ other storefront, Siegel Bros. Wine & Spirits, is adjacent to the market at 41 S. Moger Ave. The wine store opened over the holidays.

Print