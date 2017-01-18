Two Stamford luxury apartment complexes sold for total $100M

66 Summer St.

KC Summer Street Owner LLC, of Wilmington, Delaware, has bought the 15-story, 209-unit luxury apartment building at 66 Summer St. in Stamford for $67.5 million, while PAR Parallel LLC of Elmsford, N.Y. has acquired the 124-unit Parallel 41 luxury apartment complex at 1340 Washington Blvd. in the same city for $33.4 million.

The Summer St. property was acquired from Trinity Stamford Phase Two LLC, while Parallel 41 – which has switched hands several times since opening in 2012 – was acquired from P41 Stamford LLC.

Parallel 41

