Webster Bank closing Danbury, Scarsdale branches

Webster Bank has announced plans to close eight branches in April and May, including in Danbury and Scarsdale. The changes are “part of Webster’s long-term banking center optimization program that began in 2011 and include 17 new banking centers that opened in greater Boston in early 2016,” the Waterbury-based firm said in a statement.

Webster’s overall banking center teller transactions declined almost 40 percent from 2010 to 2016. Forty-seven percent of its checking account households are now served by mobile banking and self-service deposits now represent 40 percent of all deposits, the bank said.

“We continue to evaluate our network to ensure that our banking centers efficiently balance our physical and digital banking channels in response to rapidly changing customer expectations,” said David Miree, executive vice president, consumer deposits and investments. “At the same time, we concurrently invest in high-opportunity markets and modernize the overall banking experience. Banking centers are, and will continue to be, the cornerstone of our service culture, which is based on relationship development.”

The consolidation will take place in areas with a high density of Webster banking centers as reflected in the median distance of less than two miles to the nearest Webster branch. Employees at the affected banking centers will be given an opportunity to be reassigned within Webster.

The closing of the Webster branch at 51 East Parkway, Suite A in Scarsdale will take place on April 7, while the one at 105 Mill Plain Road in Danbury will be shuttered on April 10, along with one in Manchester, Conn. Other closures will take place on April 14 (East Greenwich, Cranston and Warwick, all in Rhode Island, and New Bedford, Massachusetts) and on May 26 (Wethersfield, Conn.).

