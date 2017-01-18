The Granola Bar plans new outlets in Stamford and Rye

The Granola Bar, an all-day breakfast and lunch café with locations in Westport and Greenwich, has announced plans to open locations at 700 Canal St. in Stamford and at a Purchase Street unit next to the train station in Rye, N.Y.

The Granola Bar is also planning to launch a catering service later this year. To help in its expansion, company co-founders Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily entered into a growth investment by and operational partnership with Trilynx Partners, a Westport-based investment and operating platform.

“From the moment we met Julie and Dana it was clear that their vision expanded far beyond Westport and Greenwich,” Trilynx co-founder Adam Diamond said. “We believe there is a white space for a significant player in this category, and Julie and Dana have struck the right chord with the right consumer.”

