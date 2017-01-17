Business Council of Westchester elects eight new board members

By Ryan Deffenbaugh

The Business Council of Westchester announced that it has elected eight new members to its board.

The council, which is based in Rye Brook, elected the new board members at its annual meeting Dec. 6. Board members serve three-year terms.

The following were elected to the board:

Joseph Apicella, managing director of development, The MacQuesten Cos.

Michael E. Geisler, president of Manhattanville College

Millie Hernandez-Becker, founder and president of Skyqueen Enterprises

April Horton, director, external affairs and government affairs at Verizon

Robert Kestenbaum, CEO of York International Agency LLC

Joseph F. Markey, president, Hudson Valley/Metro NY Market KeyBank N.A.

Joseph McCoy, senior vice president, region manager commercial lending for People’s United Bank

Sal Rajput, principal at Walison Corp.

“The quality of an organization is often demonstrated by the quality of its board members,” Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the business council, said in a press release. “We are extremely fortunate to have so many talented and capable new board members to help us shape important initiatives in the year ahead.’’

Along with the new board members, Anthony Justic, partner of Maier Markey & Justic, was re-elected chairman. James Schutzer, vice president of JD Moschitto & Associates, was elected treasurer, and Glenn Pacchiana, president and CEO of Thalle Industries, was elected secretary.

 

Ryan Deffenbaugh covers energy, education, food and beverage and the Sound Shore for the Westchester County Business Journal.

