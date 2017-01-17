Fairfield County ranks high in study of CT job opportunities

Connecticut job hunters in search of a new opportunity should focus their energies in Fairfield County, according to a new data analysis released by the Zippia career information site.

In ranking Connecticut municipalities with the best job opportunities, Fairfield County locations occupied six of the top 10 spots, with Wilton ranked in first place and Weston and Fairfield following in second and third places. Stamford, Norwalk and Shelton came in sixth, eighth and 10th places, respectively.

Zippia number-crunched local unemployment rates, recent job growth, forecasted future job growth and the median household income to reach its conclusions. The survey limited its site selection to locations with populations of 5,000 and higher, and the results seemed to favor smaller towns and cities, with Stamford as the only top 10 listing with a six-digit population. The other larger Connecticut cities ranked toward the bottom of the scale, with Bridgeport in 34th place (the lowest ranking for a Fairfield County location), Hartford in 44th and Waterbury in 45th. New Haven was, for no clear reason, absent from the study.

Print