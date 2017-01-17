Cava Grill to open in Rye Plaza

By Aleesia Forni

Cava Grill, a Washington D.C.-based Mediterranean, fast-casual restaurant, signed a long-term lease for nearly 3,200 square feet of space at 3 Rye Ridge Plaza in Rye Brook. The restaurant is expected to open this spring.

Cava Grill offers assembly line, customizable pitas filled with ingredients such as braised lamb, falafel, harissa, tzatziki and vegetables.

The Rye Plaza restaurant will mark the chain’s 29th. Other Cava Grill eateries are open or will open soon in Washington, D.C., California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

