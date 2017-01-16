The Westchester Bank expands to 800 Westchester Ave. in Rye Brook

The Westchester Bank has opened a branch on the fourth floor of 800 Westchester Ave. in Rye Brook.

The bank’s sixth branch puts it in one of the county’s better known commercial buildings. First developed as the headquarters for General Foods, the 532,680-square-foot facility is now owned by the RPW Group.

“The 800 Westchester Avenue address is one of Westchester’s most visible landmark business buildings, symbolizing the strength and influence of the county’s business community,” John M. Tolomer, bank president and CEO, said in a statement. “We couldn’t find a more fitting location for our newest branch than here in Rye Brook.”

The White Plains-based community bank offers a line of banking products to businesses and consumers that includes business and personal checking, business lending, commercial mortgages, savings accounts, CDs and money market accounts.

The Westchester Bank is headquartered at 12 Water St. in White Plains. The community bank’s other branches are in Yonkers at 2001 Central Park Ave.; White Plains at 464 Mamaroneck Ave.; Thornwood at 994 Broadway; Mount Kisco at 51 S. Moger Ave. and in Mamaroneck at 305 Mamaroneck Ave.

