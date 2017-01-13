Gigi Priebe, one of the founder’s of the Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk, a nonprofit children’s museum dedicated to broadening the lives of children and families, recently published “The Adventures of Henry Whiskers,” a children’s chapter book written for boys and girls, ages seven to 10. The book follow the tales of the Whiskers mouse family who has lived in Queen Mary’s dollhouse for 25 generations, and the main character Henry Whiskers’ courageous journey to find his sister, who has gone missing while the dollhouse undergoes repairs. The first book in the series was released on Jan. 3, while the second book is in production and the third story is in the planning stages. A daylong book release celebration is planned for Jan. 21 at the museum, with an exclusive meet-and-greet for museum members from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a public reception from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more, visit gigipriebe.com.
Stepping Stones founder writes children’s book series
By Westfair OnlineJanuary 13, 2017 No Comment
