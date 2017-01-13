Webster Bank promotes Samuel Hanna

Waterbury-based Webster Bank promoted Samuel Hanna, senior vice president, director, Webster Capital Finance, to lead middle market banking at Webster Bank. Hanna succeeds Christopher Motl, who was promoted to executive vice president, head of commercial banking. Hanna joined Webster in 2006, have previously worked in commercial real estate for three years, managing the Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts markets, as well as the risk and recovery real estate team for two years before taking the reins of Webster Capital Finance. Prior to joining Webster, he held several positions of increasing responsibility at Bank of America. Hanna is a member of the United Way of Rhode Island, the building committee for the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club and an associate member of the Providence Foundation.

