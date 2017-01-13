Bankwell supports Children’s Opportunities Fund

Diane Knetzger, Genevieve Halloran, Brian Davis, Alicia Wettenstein and David Dineen.

Bankwell, a commercial bank with nine branches throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties, donated $12,000 to The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk for its Children’s Opportunity Fund, a restricted fund that ensures that aquarium is available to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. The aquarium works with social-service agencies in the region to identify underserved youth and families who could benefit from the educational and entertaining aspects of the aquarium. Bankwell also sponsors the IMAX movies, including “National Parks Adventure,” which is currently showing daily, and “Dream Big,” a STEM-focused (science, technology, engineering and math) IMAX movie, opening daily Feb. 17.

Print