$106K raised at 52nd annual Four Seasons Ball

Elaine Schwartz and Martin D. Schwartz, president and CEO, The Kennedy Center; U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal; and Alison Smith of Shelton, Kennedy Center client. Photograph by Stuart Walls, courtesy Woodstock Studio.

More than $106,000 was raised at this year’s 52nd annual Four Seasons Ball, an annual charity event to benefit The Kennedy Center in Trumbull, a nonprofit that serves more than 2,400 individuals with disabilities, from birth to senior years, and their families. Proceeds from the ball are to benefit the nonprofit’s residential services for people with disabilities, including 16 group homes, a supported living option program, a family support and respite service and the nationally recognized Caregiver for the Caregiver Program that offers support for parents of family members who are developmentally disabled. As part of the evening’s festivities, Fund-A-Home donations were also collected and are being allocated for the renovation of Old Good Hill Home in Oxford.a

This year’s theme, “Black & White,” attracted 220 guests to the ballroom at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton, who enjoyed a three-course dinner, live music and dancing. Honorees included Nancy and Joe Dennin of Trumbull and Bonnie and Steve Smith of Shelton. Since its inception in 1965, the Four Seasons Ball has contributed more than $2 million to The Kennedy Center.

