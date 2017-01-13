Catalyst welcomes Christina Scott to its team

Catalyst Marketing Communications Inc., an advertising and public relations firm based in Stamford, welcomed Christina Scott as a public relations account executive.

Scott serves as a daily contact for several of the agency’s key clients and liaises with members of the media, based locally, regionally and nationally. In addition to writing press release materials and securing media coverage for her clients, Scott’s background in video production will help grow the agency’s ability to offer video services, according to press release.

Prior to joining, Scott reported on-air for WRNN-TV/Verizon FiOS 1 News in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley. She began her career at It’sRelevant.com, a hyper-local vide news website covering Stamford, where she received an award from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Southern Connecticut State University.

