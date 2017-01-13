Debra Doby named partner

By Westfair Online

No Comment

The law firm Goldberg Segalla has named Debra L. Doby of its White Plains office as partner. She was one of 14 attorneys elevated to partners recently throughout its 19 offices in nine states. Doby litigates complex workers’ compensation claims. She also counsels employers on Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance and conducts training seminars to minimize workplace accidents and related litigation.

