New board officers at Planned Parenthood

Hawthorne-based Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic (PPHP) has announced three new officers for its board of directors. Joan Rosen became chair, and Rev. Dr. Gawain de Leeuw and Wendy Gardner were selected to serve as co-vice chairs.

Rosen joined the board in 2012 and was previously vice chair. She succeeded Ann Pogue, who fulfilled two terms as chair and will remain on the board for an additional year. Rev. de Leeuw has been an active member of the board since 2012. Wendy Gardner also joined the board in 2012 and is the treasurer in addition to serving as co-vice chair.

Jill Scheuer is returning the board. She retired from the board in 2015 after serving for eight years. Although she had left the board, she remained involved in PPHP’s work.

PPHP‘s announcement included a reference to the national political scene and Planned Parenthood being a political target.

Joan Rosen

Some on Capitol Hill have been vocal for years about wanting to kill federal funding for Planned Parenthood, although they have been unable to do so. That is almost certain to change under the Trump administration. PPHP said, “All members of the board of directors at PPHP are confident that Planned Parenthood will persevere through any challenges that lay ahead and the organization will continue to provide essential health care services, education programs and advocacy efforts.”

PPHP is one of 56 affiliates of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and operates 10 health centers in Westchester, Rockland and Suffolk counties. In 2015, PPHP provided services to more than 34,000 patients in more than 59,000 visits. It offered more than 2,300 education and training programs, reaching 30,000 youth and adults. PPHP has served the community for 83 years.

Print