What Booked Parties booked

Booked Parties, a Westchester online source for children’s birthday-party planning, reports it partnered with The Westchester mall to present a series of events last month to celebrate the launch of PLAY Westchester, a new interactive children’s activity area located on the fourth floor. It’s adjacent to Savor, the new dining concept which will open at The Westchester this spring.

The firm curated fun, exciting and entertaining family events, including Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3, when A Maze in Pottery in Briarcliff was on site inviting the children who attended to paint ornaments for the holidays that were to be donated to the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a sponsor of PLAY Westchester.

On Dec. 20, Booked Parties partners Claire Gilvar and Meryl Lefkowitz were joined by Agi Shah, owner of A Maze in Pottery, and Meredith Buono Dagrossa, marketing and community relations manager at the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, to deliver and donate the special handmade ornaments to the hospital’s child life department.

