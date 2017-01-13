New directors at NYMC’s long-term care center

Dr. Robert W. Amler, dean of New York Medical College’s School of Health Sciences and Practice and vice president for government affairs, has named Kenneth Knapp, assistant professor of health policy and management, and Hasanat Alamgir, associate professor and chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management, as co-directors of the Center for Long-Term Care, formerly called the Center for Long-Term Care Policy and Research.

Despite the name change, the center retains its mission of improving the quality of long-term care through research, education and public policy development.

Knapp said, “The center’s primary purpose is to conduct multidisciplinary research to address the diverse health and social service needs of those in need of long-term care due to chronic illness or disability, both young and old. We are also interested in those providing care, both family caregivers and paid paraprofessionals. Long-term care remains at a critical juncture in the United States, due to demographic trends that leave more people needing care and fewer family caregivers available to provide that care, and also due to the high turnover rate among paid caregivers.”

“The work of the center is as relevant now as it ever has been,” added Alamgir, “and our hope is that the results of our work will have impact and influence for years to come.”

