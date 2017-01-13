Westchester Community Foundation creates professional advisory panel

The Westchester Community Foundation has launched its Professional Advisory Council, a group of leading professional advisors dedicated to promoting philanthropy in Westchester. The council will work with professional advisors to help them be better prepared to talk with their clients about philanthropy. “Professional advisors play an important role in assisting their clients with their philanthropy and charitable giving,” notes Kathy N. Rosenthal, chairperson of the council and member of the foundation’s board of advisors. “They can also find it personally rewarding.”

Jennifer Hu Corriggio, director of philanthropy and donor relations, will serve as the staff liaison for the council.

The members of the inaugural council are: Kathy N. Rosenthal, Rosenthal & Markowitz, LLP; Jose A. Reynoso, Clarfeld Financial Advisors; James T. Ausili, Bleakley Platt & Schmidt, LLP; Michael Markhoff, Danziger & Markhoff, LLP; Karen J. Walsh, Walsh & Amicucci LLP; Dale Akinla, Morgan Stanley; Rita K. Gilbert, Hyman & Gilbert; David Ringler, Merrill Lynch; Larry Thaul, Millenium Financial, Inc.; Steve Condon, Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.; Vincent Cucuzza, Barnum Financial Group; Bill Zeltner, Wells Fargo Private Bank; Matt McCrosson, PKF O’Connor Davies LLP; Raymond M. Planell, The Kensico Cemetery.

