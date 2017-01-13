A.G. Williams Painting marks 110th anniversary

A.G. Williams Painting Co., located in Pelham and Old Greenwich and founded in 1906 by Arthur George Williams, recently celebrated 110 years of “Painting with Pride and Passion.” George Williams, current president and CEO, attributes the success and staying power of his family-run business to its professionalism and commitment to serving clients.

As one of Westchester County’s leading painting companies, A.G. Williams has developed a loyal customer base.

Despite a sales decrease in 2009, A.G. Williams embraced risks like investing in internal resources and reducing prices. “Rather than focusing on managing tasks, we focused on employee roles, achieving goals and adding resource managers,” said Williams. “We emphasized the value of collaboration and remained open to new ideas, putting into practice the concept that we are a team, not a group of individuals.”

Long-time friend and customer Joe Armentano, CEO of Paraco Gas, said “You get the best customer service when you have caring people, on both sides with the workers and the bosses, everyone cares about everyone else. So, it’s a synergy and you have to maintain that commitment to go on for hundreds of years.”

From left: Arthur Williams, A.G. Williams Painting Co.; Joe Armentano, Paraco Gas; George Williams, A.G. Williams Painting Co.; Brian Lennon, Franklin & Lennon Paints.

The company also continues to expand its dedication to social responsibility. In the last 10 years, A.G. Williams has donated more than $1 million in cash and services to charities throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties. “Giving back is part of who I am,” said George Williams. “It creates a better company culture that promotes volunteerism and encourages employees to go the extra mile.”

“We built the company on top quality and world-class service, and no matter how large we get we never want to lose those values,” added Arthur Williams, co-president and COO.

Print