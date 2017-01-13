BOMA Westchester elects 2017 slate

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Westchester County (BOMA) has elected its slate of officers for the 2017 term. William Bassett of Cushman & Wakefield is serving his second term as president of the organization. Susan Curtis of RXR Realty was chosen to be vice president. The secretary is Scott Tangredi of Reckson, a Division of SL Green. Cameron Paktinat of Colliers International is the treasurer. Also elected were six directors: Vinny Finnegan, Gedney Way Consultants LLC; Jay Lapham, Allegiance Realty Corp.; John Lomurno, GlobeOp Financial Services LLC; David Mann, Lighthouse Enterprises; Edward Miller, Celestial Capital Group LLC; and Caroline Molloy, Cushman & Wakefield. BOMA’s allied representative is Robert Lupica of JP McHale Pest Management, and the public relations adviser is Dean Bender of Thompson & Bender.

BOMA Westchester serves building owners, property managers and allied professionals and tradespeople. It is an affiliate of BOMA International, the oldest and largest association of the office building industry, with over 100 federated associations in the United States and around the world. The 17,000-plus members of BOMA International own or manage more than 9 billion square feet of commercial properties in North America and abroad. The officers were sworn in at an event held at the Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains.

