Graduate School of Education expands to Fordham Westchester campus

Fordham University will host a series of informational sessions in January and February regarding the expansion of its Graduate School of Education to the West Harrison campus.

Among the graduate school’s offerings, the sessions will showcase Fordham’s doctor of education program. Founded on the framework of the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate, the program emphasizes collaborative learning, applied research and dissertation development in small class groups.

Officials at the graduate school also announced the start of its Accelerated Master’s Program in Educational Leadership in July. The one-year program provides certifications in educational administration and school building leader certifications.

Information will also be available about the childhood education and childhood special education programs for grades 1 through 6, as well as its Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages program and special education extensions.

Sessions at Fordham’s 400 Westchester Ave. campus are scheduled for Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.; Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Noting the Graduate School of Education’s expansion to Fordham’s Westchester campus, Virginia Roach, dean of the graduate school, said, “Ranked 45th among over 800 education schools nationwide, we look forward to supporting teachers, principals, superintendents and counselors through our research, professional development, certificate and degree programs.”

For more information on the sessions, call 914-367-3235.

