A list of independent and assisted living facilities was published in the Monday, Jan. 16 issues of the Fairfield and Westchester County Business Journals. The lists contain a sampling of independent and assisted living facilities that serve Westchester and Fairfield counties. Click on the links below to download a copy of these lists: Independent and assisted living facilities- Fairfield Independent and assisted living…
Weekly List, Jan.16 : Independent and Assisted Living Facilities
By Danielle RendaJanuary 12, 2017 No Comment
