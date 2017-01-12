Legal Records – Week of Jan. 16

Westfair Communications offers the only comprehensive source of legal records for Westchester County, Fairfield County and the Hudson Valley. Download the files below to access this week’ s new business filings, court cases, judgments, deeds, foreclosures, leases, liens, lis pendens, mortgages and patents. Download as a DOC file Westchester records Download as a DOC file…
Westchester Medical Center nurses ratify contractJanuary 5, 2017
Nurses at Westchester Medical Center have ratified a new contract after six years of negotiations. Nurses represented by New York State Nurses Association approved the new contract overwhelmingly, accordingRead more ...