Clearview Capital acquires Wilson Orchard & Vineyard Supply

Clearview Capital Fund III LP of Stamford has acquired Yakima, Washington-based Wilson Orchard & Vineyard Supply LLC, a solutions provider for commercial orchards and vineyards. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wilson offers a full array of irrigation, planting, development, and harvesting equipment and supplies, as well as irrigation system designs. The company has seven locations in Washington and California.

Clearview Capital Fund III joined with management to acquire the business from its inactive owner, who did not maintain an ongoing stake in the company. Wilson CEO Joe Perry will continue to lead the management team.

“Wilson’s product offering and market reputation offer a wide range of opportunities to expand both organically and through acquisition,” said Clearview Capital Principal Matt Rumilly.

“We believe that while Wilson has developed a very strong track record, their growth can be accelerated through additional investments into the core business and capital to fund growth initiatives,” added Clearview Managing Partner and Co-Founder Calvin Neider.

Wilson is the seventh platform investment in Clearview Capital Fund III LP, a $325 million committed fund raised in 2013. Clearview Capital sourced the transaction from Moss Adams Capital LLC, which advised the seller.

