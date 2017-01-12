Xerox in partnership with British inkjet provider

Xerox Corp. has entered into a partnership agreement with Xaar, a British industrial inkjet technology provider. The new partnership will focus on the development of bulk piezoelectric inkjet printheads.

While the Norwalk-based Xerox made no mention of the partnership on its website, Xaar CEO Doug Edwards told the British trade journal Printweek that his firm will source Xerox’s solid ink printhead products in order to “tweak them” for resale.

“We will probably launch a product in the middle of the year,” Edwards said. “The benefit to Xerox is it takes their technology into areas where they are not as active as we are, such as the industrial space.”

