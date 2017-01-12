Greenwich’s RSR Partners acquires Higdon Partners of NYC

RSR Partners, an executive search and leadership consulting firm based in Greenwich, has acquired Higdon Partners, an asset management recruiting and advisory boutique in New York City.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The resulting entity, RSR Partners Asset Management Practice, combines RSR’s board advisory capabilities with Higdon’s asset management expertise in a way that “uniquely positions our firm at the increasingly important nexus of institutional shareholders and corporate boardrooms,” RSR Partners CEO Brett Stephens said in the announcement.

Transitioning to RSR Partners are such Higdon executives as its former chairman Hank Higdon, who will be vice chairman of the newly formed company, and partners Jane Bierwirth and Ed Fowler, who become managing directors.

In addition to Greenwich, RSR also operates offices in New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

