Online life insurance agency expands sales to Connecticut

Haven Life, a New York-based online life insurance agency, has expanded its coverage base to include Connecticut.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., enables customers to purchase life insurance online in what it describes as a “ridiculously easy process” that does not require a medical examination. In addition to Connecticut, Haven Life is expanding sales into Delaware, Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota and Washington, D.C.

“With more innovation being seen in the life insurance industry, we’re focused on expanding access to our Haven Term policy and making the life insurance customer experience better than ever before,” said Yaron Ben-Zvi, co-founder and CEO. “We’re just getting started.”

Print