Two companies move to Soundview in Stamford

Two companies are relocating their operations to Soundview, the 180,000-square-foot office complex at 1266 E. Main St. in Stamford.

Argus Investors’ Counsel, the asset management arm of The Argus Research Group, leased 2,400 square feet of fourth-floor space at Soundview for its headquarters. The company is moving from a neighboring address. Also moving in is the recruiting and workforce solutions firm Adecco Staffing USA, which leased 1,600 square feet on the building’s fifth floor. The location will serve as a new regional office for the company.

Christian Bangert from RHYS served as tenant broker in the Argus Investors’ Council transaction, while Carol Ann Salazar from Mohr Partners represented Adecco in negotiating its lease.

Colliers International Group Inc. is the exclusive agent for Soundview, which is owned by Keystone Property Group.

