Lisa Owen joins Greiner-Maltz

Greiner-Maltz Realty Advisors has hired Lisa Owen as an associate broker to specialize in investment sales and leasing of commercial property in Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Owen has 25 years of commercial real estate experience. Previously, she worked with Houlihan Lawrence.

She has closed transactions valued at more than $2 billion in various asset classes.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in real estate development from the University of Southern California.

In announcing the position, Ayall Schanzer, president and CEO of Greiner-Maltz, cited Owen’s analytical skills, attention to detail, focus on client satisfaction and deep knowledge of real estate.

Greiner-Maltz operates in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut and New Jersey.

