Survey: Sacred Heart’s online bachelor’s programs best in state

Sacred Heart University’s online bachelor’s programs are the best in the state, according to U.S.News and World Report.

For its survey of the nation’s colleges and universities, the magazine assessed schools on student engagement, faculty credentials and training, student services, and technology and peer reputation.

On a national scale, SHU’s online bachelor’s programs tied for 68th with seven other schools, while its online graduate nursing program tied for 81st with five other schools in that category. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide in Daytona Beach, Florida, topped the bachelor’s list, while St. Xavier University in Chicago led the nursing tally.

According to the rankings report, completing a four-year degree online is a practical way for working adults with some college credit to obtain skills they need to boost their careers.

